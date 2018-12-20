To promote Ayurveda, Khattar announces Haryana Herbal Corporation

Panchkula, Dec 20 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday announced the setting up of a corporation here to promote Ayurveda and herbal medicines in the state.The Haryana Herbal Corporation will also act as a catalyst for developing Morni area of the district as an organic cluster and setting up of a world class nursery for herbal plants, Khattar said.The corporation would be responsible for maintaining herbal parks already established in the state, the chief minister said after inaugurating the World Herbal Forest project at Morni hills.There are numerous possibilities of organic farming in Morni, on the lines of Sikkim, which could cater to the needs of the people residing in Chandigarh-Panchkula-Mohali by providing them fruits, vegetables and other items, Khattar said. The chief minister lauded the efforts of the officials of the Forests Department and scientists of Patanjali Yogpeeth who were working on the project for the last three years.People of this area would get employment with the diversification of herbal plants in forests of Morni and it would increase their income, he said.In terms of per capita income, Haryana was ahead of many other states, but areas such as Mewat and Morni were still lagging behind, he added.With this project, Morni will get a distinct identity not only in the country but also abroad, he said further.The Haryana Forest Department had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Patanjali Anusandhan Sansthan Divya Yog Mandir Trust, Haridwar for developing the World Herbal Forest in Morni.Listing out the steps taken by the state government for promoting Ayurveda and Yoga, Khattar said that on the pattern of AIIMS, a 300-bedded hospital was being established in Panchkula at a cost of about Rs 500 crore along with the National Institute of Ayurveda and Yoga.Apart from this, a Central Council is being constituted for Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy at Devarkhana in district Jhajjar, he said.The Shri Krishna Government Ayurvedic College in Kurukshetra has been upgraded as Ayush University which is a one-of-its kind varsity in the country, Khattar informed.Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Forests Minister, Rao Narbir Singh said herbal plants would be planted on about 1200 acres of land which would provide employment to the local people. PTI SUN RHL