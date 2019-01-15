To promote scientific temper, DD Science, India Science channels launched

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Department of Science and Technology and Doordarshan Tuesday launched two science communications initiatives-- DD Science and India Science, officials said.Speaking at the launch of the free-to-air channels, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said developing a scientific temperament was a "critical necessity" and the ultimate aim was to launch a 24/7 channel dedicated to science.He stressed that there was no dearth of ideas, talent and potential in the country.An agreement between Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organisation under Department of Science and Technology and Doordarshan, was signed on the occasion. The channels will have science based documentaries, studio based discussions, virtual walkthroughs of scientific institutions, interviews and short films and will be completely free to access, said Director General, Doordarshan, Supriya Sahu. While DD Science is a one hour slot on Doordarshan National channel, India Science is an internet based channel.Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Amit Khare said Doordarshan reaches over 3 crore houses in the country and would be an impactful medium for the popularisation of science. Khare also said that Doordarshan would be an ideal platform to send the scientific findings across.Addressing the gathering, CEO Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar Vempati said the channels were dedicated to science and will "enhance the spirit of enquiry in children". PTI UZM RHL