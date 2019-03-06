To protest lack of jobs, Congress' students' wing polishes shoes

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) To protest against the Narendra Modi government over unemployment, members of Congress-backed NSUI Wednesday polished shoes across the country.In the national capital, they polished boots outside the Delhi University Arts Faculty in North Campus area.Similar protests were held in different cities across the country.NSUI leaders said the BJP government at the Centre made false promises on giving employment to the youth.They said joblessness has increased under the Modi government. PTI SLB SLB SOMSOM