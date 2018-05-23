To Push Make in India, CVC asks depts to ensure non-discriminative clauses for suppliers of goods and services

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) In order to promote the ambitious Make in India programme, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked departments to ensure non-restrictive and non-discriminative clauses for suppliers providing goods and services to central government organisations.

The probity watchdog has asked Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs), who act as distant arm of the CVC to check corruption, to "exercise oversight" in all contracts worth over Rs five crore.

The move comes following a request from the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) to push the Make in India initiative.

As per Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) or PPP-MII Order, 2017, restrictive and discriminatory clauses cannot be included in procurement by central government agencies against domestic suppliers, an order issued recently by the CVC said.

"In order to implement to PPP-MII order in letter and spirit, the commission would direct all the CVOs to exercise oversight on all contracts over an amount of Rs five crore so as to ensure that restrictive and discriminative clauses against domestic suppliers are not included in the tender documents for procurement of goods and services," it said.

The CVOs have also been asked to ensure that the tender conditions are in sync with the PPP-MII order, 2017 in their respective departments or organisations.

The commission has also asked Independent External Monitors (IEMs) appointed by the respective organisations to keep in view the provisions of PPP-MII Order 2017 while exercising their functions or duties in respect of procurement or contracts which fall in their purview, it said. PTI AKV

