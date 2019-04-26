TO THE NEW clocked INR 150 crores in revenue in FY 2018-19, targets INR 250 crores in the next fiscal

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) ~ The company also doubled its employee base in FY 2018-19 ~New Delhi, 26 April 2019: TO THE NEW, a premium digital services technology company today announced that it has achieved 55% growth in revenue for the FY 2018-19 to INR 150 crores. It has almost doubled its monthly run-rate in the financial year from INR 8 crore to INR 15 crores. On an average, TO THE NEW has been clocking more than 40% growth in the past 5 years. Riding on top of digital transformation and product engineering services market, the company has been growing at an incredible pace and is now expanding into new markets such as the Middle East & Australia. Driven by factors like a balanced portfolio, geographic footprint, consistent innovation and relentless focus on agility, TO THE NEW has successfully signed up 38 clients over the course of the year, including Fortune 500 companies like HDFC AMC Ltd. Its key customers in India include Girnar Software (CarDekho), Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), Max Life Insurance, TataSky, ICRA, Nykaa, and MakeMyTrip. TO THE NEW has also almost doubled its employee base during the financial year 2019 to achieve new levels of growth. The company focused on massive campus hiring to increase its employee base in India to cater to the growing needs of the business. TO THE NEW plans to augment its team of Digital Transformation consultants who would not only help in the delivery but also provide consulting to its customers. The company has signed up for an additional space of 10 million square feet to accommodate its growing team. Commenting on the development, Deepak Mittal, CEO, TO THE NEW, says, Our Company has witnessed a rapid acceleration of growth over the recent years, and we are committed to moving forward with the same vigor. We are capitalizing on the fastest propelling technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud, and the Internet of Things to drive product engineering and digital transformation for best of bottom-line results. The next financial year promises to bring even bigger opportunities for TO THE NEW, and we are geared up for the same. TO THE NEW specializes in cutting-edge and emerging technologies and has helped many global enterprises and internet businesses across the US, UK, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and India successfully transform using digital technology. The company recently won the Great Place to Work Award for the 4th time. TO THE NEW is recognized among Top 50 Indias Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM, 2018 by GPTW. Having bagged several AWS badges including Data & Analytics Competency, Managed Service Partner, Public Sector Partner, and Channel Reseller, TO THE NEW has achieved AWS Premier Consulting Partner Status thereby reaching the league of top tech giants. Early this year, the company also got featured in Zinnov Zones 2018 ER&D Ratings. About TO THE NEW TO THE NEW is a premium digital technology company that provides end-to-end product engineering services. TO THE NEW leverages the power of experience design, cutting-edge engineering, and cloud to build disruptive web and mobile products and enable digital transformation for businesses. TO THE NEW practices agile methodologies to develop innovative products with a faster time to market. With a team of 1000+ passionate technologists, TO THE NEW constantly challenges the status quo to empower Fortune 500 companies as well as startups across the globe. PWRPWR