TO THE NEW Develops 'Performance Smartboard' for the Ministry of External Affairs

TO THE NEW, a leading digital technology company was recently appointed by the Ministry of External Affairs to design and develop the MEA Performance Smartboard. The dashboard is an initiative of the government to provide quick insights into various citizen-centric services like visas, Pilgrims, OCI cards and even the posts of MEA across the world, in one glance.The MEA Performance Smartboard was launched by Hon'ble Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar, on Wednesday, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, New Delhi. The Dashboard is a major priority set by the Hon'ble PM for all the Ministries, bringing transparency and accountability across all systems of government and is a tool for performance monitoring, allowing citizens and senior officials to view the key performance indicators of MEA. It encourages users to deep dive into key metrics of the various schemes, programs, and initiatives of MEA, in one glance.The dashboard is an integration of three types of dashboards - Operational (for real-time monitoring), Tactical (for analysis and benchmarking) and Strategic (for tracking the achievement of strategic objectives). It further details out MEA's global and Indian footprint showcasing key information such as 'Mission and Posts', 'Iconic Projects', the number of Passport Seva Kendras pan India and lots more."Thanks to TO THE NEW for their services in the successful creation and launch of a wonderful and beautifully designed MEA Performance Smartboard, with many world-class features! Their razor-sharp insights into website design, technical solutions, and data analytics are truly commendable, as also their commitment to timely delivery of the Product. It was wonderful to work with and know the ever-reliable and creative team at TO THE NEW," said Upender Singh Rawat, Joint Secretary (eG&IT&CD), MEA.Commenting on the engagement, Mr. Deepak Mittal, CEO & Co-Founder, TO THE NEW said, "We are very excited to design and develop the Smartboard for the Ministry of External Affairs. This platform will certainly help people to access very useful information with a click of a button. The Government of India has truly embarked on a Digital Transformation journey and we are glad to be an integral part of it. We are proud to be playing a critical role in the Digital India initiatives that will propel our country to the forefront of the global landscape." TO THE NEW has followed a rigorous experience design process to analyze the end objectives and the workflow of the website. Leveraging a time-tested open source content management system, TO THE NEW has built a superior digital experience for the Ministry of External Affairs.The superior UX design ensures that the visitor has access to a variety of information in just a couple of clicks. In the coming days, TO THE NEW also plans to offer backend data analytics and integration that will continuously enhance the user experience as well as update all data on an almost real-time basis where available.About TO THE NEWTO THE NEW is a premium digital technology company that provides end-to-end product engineering services. TO THE NEW leverages the power of experience design, cutting-edge engineering, and cloud to build disruptive web and mobile products and enable digital transformation for businesses.TO THE NEW practices agile methodologies to develop innovative products with a faster time to market. With a team of 1000+ passionate technologists, TO THE NEW constantly challenges the status quo to empower Fortune 500 companies as well as startups across the globe.http://www.tothenew.com/