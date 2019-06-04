TO THE NEW enables travel and hospitality businesses transform digitally

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, 04 June 2019: TO THE NEW, a Noida-based digital technology company is transforming the way travel companies across the globe operate and serve their customers. TO THE NEW has identified and addressed challenges by approaching all verticals of the travel industry, be it airlines, distributors, travel agencies, travel or hotel booking applications, booking engines, experience offerings, dining or even transportation services. From coping to be present on multiple channels and working in tandem with different technologies, to managing large infrastructures and keeping the customer engaged, travel industry requires cutting edge technology services to lead the way. TO THE NEW excels in building robust & scalable custom solutions including OTA, Booking Engines, B2B Applications for Travel, API integrations, Extranet solutions, etc. With its microservices-architecture approach and domain expertise, TO THE NEW has designed complex solutions for B2B travel platforms. Apart from B2B platforms, the company has also successfully built B2C travel applications to facilitate booking for hotels, flights, experiences or activities, dining, transportation, packages and holidays. Another key offering by the company includes Search & Booking Engines. A comprehensive user-friendly search and booking engine is the key to success of any travel platform. Experts at TO THE NEW help brands not only with business cases but also with designing solutions for improved ROI and enhanced customer experience. As per the companys official statements, some of its key customers include MakeMyTrip, Indias first online travel portal, Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo), the largest airline in India by passengers carried and fleet size, etc. PWRPWR