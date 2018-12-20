TO THE NEW Positioned as a Leading Software Product Engineering Service Provider by Zinnov Zones 2018 Report

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 20, 2018/PRNewswire/ --TO THE NEW , a premium digital technology company has been featured in the execution zone of Consumer Software Segment of Zinnov Zones Global Engineering R&D Services Ratings 2018. This is for second time in row that the company has been featured in the execution zone for depicting strong engineering capabilities. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/728150/TO_THE_NEW_Logo.jpg )Zinnov Zones is a highly trusted annual rating published by Zinnov, which evaluates and rates technology service providers on their Engineering R&D prowess. The ranking was basis a rigorous assessment that involved a detailed analysis of various facets including service providers financials, growth rate, size, capabilities, offerings, IPs, innovation and linkages.TO THE NEW was found to be excelling in consumer software segment with a strong hold on user experience engineering, platform engineering and quality assurance engineering.The company has also demonstrated a deep industry experience with a strong focus on independent software vendors and consumer Internet enterprises along with highly innovative reusable frameworks and intellectual properties especially designed to cater Mutual Funds and Insurance sector in India.The companies strong partnership linkages including a premier partnership with AWS have also contributed to this recognition.Commenting on the occasion, Deepak Mittal, Chief Executive Officer at TO THE NEW, said, "As per the report, many large R&D spenders will leverage the SPs to drive transformation through digital engineering which means there is great potential and hunger for engineering services in global market. We are proud that we are already quite mature in the digital space and now achieving this accreditation from Zinnov validates our expertise in this space.""TO THE NEW has exhibited a year-on-year advancement in the Consumer Software. Its proprietary horizontal solutions such as 'MyCloud', 'Hawk', etc. have helped them gain traction in North America and APAC. The companies robust ecosystem partnerships with Technology giants and 100+ Silicon Valley Start-ups is driving their stride across verticals," quoted Sidhant Rastogi, Partner and Practice Head, Zinnov.About ZinnovZinnov was founded in 2002, with presence in Bangalore, Gurgaon, Silicon Valley, and Houston. Since its inception, Zinnov has built in-depth expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation. With a strong foundation in Research and Strategy Consulting they enable their clients to accelerate growth and create efficiencies through innovation, productivity, technology, networked economies and cost savings. They work with clients in the Software, Automotive, Telecom & Networking, Consumer Electronics, Storage, Healthcare, Financial Services & Retail, Semiconductor verticals in U.S., Europe, Japan and India.About TO THE NEWTO THE NEW is a premium digital technology company that provides end-to-end product development services. TO THE NEW leverages the power of experience design, cutting-edge engineering and cloud to build disruptive web and mobile products and enable digital transformation for businesses.TO THE NEW practices Agile methodologies to develop innovative products with a faster time to market. With a team of passionate technologists, TO THE NEW constantly challenges the status quo to empower Fortune 500 companies as well as startups across the globe.Source: TO THE NEW PWRPWR