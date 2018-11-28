TO THE NEW Recognized as one of the Top 50 IT & IT-BPM Companies - 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 28, 2018/PRNewswire/ --TO THE NEW has been recognized by the Great Place to Work Institute as one of the 'Top 50 Workplaces' in IT & IT-BPM companies. The institute is a global authority on assessing companies for high-trust and high-performance workplace culture and the recognition is considered as the 'Gold Standard' of 'Employer-of-Choice' and workplace quality.This year's list of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM category has a healthy mix of mid-sized and large organizations. All participating organizations were taken through a rigorous assessment process involving an anonymous survey known as 'Trust Index', followed by an evaluation of the people practices called 'Culture Audit'.Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Deepak Mittal, CEO, TO THE NEW said: "We consider Great Place To Work recognition above all other achievements and it is deeply satisfying and encouraging to get a validation every year from our most important stakeholders i.e. our people.""At TO THE NEW we take great pride in our culture and people practices. This recognition by Great Place to Work Institute reinforces our belief and helps us stay on course as we continue to grow," said Satya Sheel Sharma, Vice President - Human Resources at TO THE NEW.Earlier this year, TO THE NEW was also recognized as one of India's best Mid-size Workplaces by Great Place to Work Institute, for the third time. Making the cut in the overall list of best workplaces is a commendable achievement. The consecutive awards and tremendous growth track record is a true testament of TO THE NEW's best-in-class people practices and policies.About TO THE NEWTO THE NEW is a premium digital technology company that provides end-to-end product development services. TO THE NEW leverages the power of experience design, cutting-edge engineering and cloud to build disruptive web and mobile products and enable digital transformation for businesses.TO THE NEW practices agile methodologies to develop innovative products with a faster time to market. With a team of passionate technologists, TO THE NEW constantly challenges the status quo to empower Fortune 500 companies as well as startups across the globe.Source: TO THE NEW PWRPWR