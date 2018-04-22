Today Homes buyers protest; UP police assures action against builder

Noida, Apr 22 (PTI) Hundreds of homebuyers today staged a protest against realty firm Today Homes over non-completion of its residential project in sector 135 here, following which the UP police assured them of convening a meeting with the builder.

The homebuyers first gathered at the site of the project, Ridge Residency, and advanced towards the local police station seeking intervention as the builder failed to deliver flats despite a long delay and many assurances in the past.

With homebuyers insisting on the presence of top management of the company, including promoter GK Gambhir, the Uttar Pradesh police assured them that the builder would be served notice to be present at the police station for a meeting with buyers on April 28.

SHO V S Pundir tried to contact officials of Today Homes Noida Private Ltd but could not succeed.

"We will send a notice to the builder today itself to be present at the police station for a meeting with buyers on April 28. If he does not attend the meeting we will take action," Pundir said.

While seeking action against the builder, the homebuyers also sought progress on around 40 FIRs filed by them.

Comments from the company could not be obtained as phone calls to senior management and e-mail query remained unanswered.

The Today Homes Ridge Residency is a 13-acre project, comprising 18 towers with over 1,800 flats. It was launched in 2009-10 and its completion was scheduled for 2013-14.

"There has been a significant delay in the completion of the project. The builder has been giving us deadline after deadline for the completion of the project without honouring it. Even the police is not taking action despite many FIRs being lodged," said Rajesh Sharma, a homebuyer.

Thousands of homebuyers of many builders, including Jaypee group, Unitech and Amrapali, in Delhi-NCR region, are waiting for deliveries of flats, forcing them to resort to protest and even file court cases seeking possession, refund of money with interest and action against the errant builders. PTI MSS MJH MKJ