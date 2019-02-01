Toddler dies after drunk father throws her on floor in rage

Noida (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) A one-year-old girl died here when her inebriated father threw her on the floor of their house in a fit of rage after an argument with his wife, police said Friday.Pankaj, who works as a carpenter, has been booked for murder but is absconding, the police said.The incident occurred on Wednesday when Pankaj returned home drunk and had an argument with his wife Gudiya at their rented accommodation in Garhi Chowkhandi village, a police official said. "During the argument, Pankaj got furious and took their toddler, Ishika, who was being fed by her elder sister (7) and threw her forcefully on the ground. He then left home," said Akhilesh Tripathi, the Station House Officer, Phase-3 police station."The girl was taken to a local clinic for treatment. She was referred to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. She succumbed to severe head injuries there early on Thursday," he added.A complaint was filed by the maternal uncle of the child and a first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Phase-3 police station."The accused father has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and search is on to nab him," Tripathi said. PTI KIS TIRTIR