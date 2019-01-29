Toddler rescued, kidnapper arrested in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, Jan 29 (PTI) A two-and-a-half-year-old toddler, who was allegedly kidnapped by a woman in Om Nagar area here, was rescued by police Tuesday, an official said. The incident took place at 7 am when the toddler, Priyanshu, was playing with his 11-year-old sister Priya. "The accused, Kanta, first observed the movement of the toddler and his sister from a distance. Later, she told Priya that someone was calling her inside the house," said said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan. When Priya went inside the house, the accused immediately took the toddler and fled from the area, he said. Priyanshu's mother immediately informed police about the incident. The accused was caught on camera while fleeing from the neighbourhood, Bokan said. He said the accused had taken Priyanshu to her house and since the toddler was continuously crying, her neighbours suspected some foul play and alerted police. "The police personal of PCR van immediately raided Kanta's house and arrested her," the official said, adding that the woman was nabbed after five hours of intense search operation. PTI CORR SNESNE