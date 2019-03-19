Toing and froing on alliance: AAP says no, Cong weighing options

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The back and forth over an AAP-Congress alliance in the national capital continued Tuesday, with the city's ruling party saying it would fight the Lok Sabha polls alone, while the Opposition said it was mulling options for forging a partnership. AAP's national convenor Gopal Rai told reporters there would be no alliance with the Congress and that his party would contest the polls on the slogan of 'Poorna Rajya Banao Jhadu ka Button Dabao', essentially telling people the national capital will get full statehood if they vote for the AAP. However, Congress sources said they are in talks with AAP and senior members within the party and trying to convince Delhi Congress unit for an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.AICC general secretary in-charge of Delhi Congress PC Chacko said, "I am in consultation with Congress party leaders in Delhi on the possibilities of forging an alliance with AAP."The Congress Working Committee has decided to align with like-minded parties across the country to defeat the BJP in Lok Sabha elections. I hope Delhi Congress leaders also go by this sentiment and decide on an alliance with AAP, but a final decision will be taken by the Congress president very soon," Chacko told PTI.Chacko's views are at variance with Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit, who has made it clear that aligning with AAP will not be in the party's interests.AAP's Gopal Rai also said his party would kick-start its campaign on March 23 and plans to organise 280 jan sabhas by April 30.On Monday also, Rai had told PTI there would be no alliance with the Congress. "Enough is enough," he had said, and asserted his party cannot wait a single second for a Congress' proposal. PTI UZM TIRTIR