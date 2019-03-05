scorecardresearch
Tokyo court grants ex-Nissan chief Ghosn bail: media

Tokyo, Mar 5 (AFP) A Tokyo Court on Tuesday granted ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn bail, local media reported, in a shock decision that could see the auto tycoon freed after more than three months of detention.The court reportedly set the bail at one billion yen (USD 9 million), but prosecutors are likely to appeal the decision and could even file additional allegations against Ghosn to keep him from leaving detention. (AFP) RUPRUP

