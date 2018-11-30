Los Angeles, Nov 30 (PTI) Hollywood star Tom Hanks is in early negotiations to play the fatherly figure Geppetto in Disney's live-action adaptation of its classic animated story "Pinocchio".Paul King is directing the film to be produced by Andrew Miano and Chris Weitz, reported Variety. King, Weitz, and Simon Farnaby have written the most recent draft of the film.The original animated movie revolves around living puppet who, with the help of a cricket as his conscience, must prove himself worthy to become a real boy. Geppetto is the puppeteer who created Pinocchio and eventually becomes the fatherly figure he always wanted. PTI SHDSHD