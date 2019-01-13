Tom Hardy, Charlotte Riley welcome second child

London, Jan 13 (PTI) "Venom" star Tom Hardy and his wife, actor Charlotte Riley have become parents for the second time.According to The Independent, Riley, 37, gave birth to a baby boy last month.This is the second child for the couple. Their first was born in October 2015. However, they never revealed the gender and the name of the child.The couple, who got married in the South of France in July 2014, have remained fiercely private about their personal lives.Hardy, 41, is also a father to a 10-year-old son, Louis Hardy, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Rachel Speed. The actor was previously married to producer Sarah Ward from 1999 to 2004. PTI RB RDSRDS