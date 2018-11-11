Tom Hiddleston to star in Loki's spin-off series

Los Angeles, Nov 11 (PTI) "Avengers 4" or not, but Tom Hiddleston's Loki is getting a new lease of life as the actor is all set to star in a spin-off series based on the God of Mischief.Disney confirmed a standalone series for the Avengers anti-hero with the fan favourite Hiddleston reprising the role for its new streaming video service."Disney+ is... assembling a live-action series centered around a fan-favorite character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Bob) Iger today confirmed that Marvel Studios is developing a series based on Loki, the god of mischief, to star Tom Hiddleston," the release from Disney read.Hiddleston, who was last seen as Loki in "Avengers: Infinity War", also took to Twitter to confirm the news."Loki. More stories to tell. More mischief to make. More to come," he wrote.In September, Disney hinted that it is developing standalone shows on popular Marvel comics characters Loki and Scarlett Witch for its new streaming video service. PTI RDS SHDSHD