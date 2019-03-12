Tom Holland in talks for Russo Brother's directorial 'Cherry'

Los Angeles, Mar 12 (PTI) Actor Tom Holland is in negotiations to star in The Russo Brothers next directorial "Cherry".The project will be Anthony and Joe Russo's first directorial after the release of their upcoming Marvel tentpole "Avengers: Endgame"."Cherry" will also mark their reunion with Holland, who portrayed Spider-man in their last film "Avengers: Infinity War".The new film, an adaptation of Nico Walker's New York Times bestseller, will tell the true life story of the author, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD, fell into opioid addiction and began robbing banks.According to Variety, Walker was caught and convicted in 2011. He is scheduled to be released in 2020.The script has been penned by Jessica Goldberg.The director duo will also produce the feature through their banner AGBO alongside Mike Larocca. PTI RB RBRB