Tom Sizemore arrested for alleged drug possession

Los Angeles, Jan 13 (PTI) Actor Tom Sizemore was arrested by Burbank Police on the charges of alleged drug possession.According to January 5 arrest logs of Burbank Police Department, the 57-year-old actor was pulled over by the police near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Evergreen Street.During the consented search of the actor's vehicle, police found "various illegal narcotics".The police arrested Sizemore and another male passenger for misdemeanour possession and both posted a USD 1,000 bail before being released later that day.Sizemore, who has starred in films such as "Saving Private Ryan", "Black Hawk Down" and "Pearl Harbour", has been arrested in the past as well for drug-related charges.A spokesperson for the actor has not yet commented on his arrest.