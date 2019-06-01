Tomar takes charge as Agriculture Minister

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Narendra Singh Tomar Saturday took charge of the Agriculture Ministry, and said various measures are being taken to empower farmers."Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today officially took charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers welfare," the ministry said in a statement.Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary also took charge as Ministers of State in the agriculture ministry.Addressing the media after taking charge, Tomar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dynamic leadership and his concern for farmers.He said acting on poll promises the Modi government in its first Cabinet meeting approved extension of the PM-Kisan income support scheme to all farmers, removing the ceiling of two hectares, and also cleared a pension scheme for agriculturists.A new initiative was also taken to control animal diseases to support livestock rearing farmers.The minister said the path breaking pension scheme will provide financial support to farmers who toil day and night to keep the nation fed.It is also for the first time since Independence that such a pension coverage has been envisioned for farmers. It is estimated that five crore small and marginal farmers will benefit in the first three years itself.On PM-Kisan scheme, he said that the revised scheme is expected to cover around two crore more farmers, increasing the coverage of PM-Kisan to around 14.5 crore beneficiaries.Tomar urged the ministry officials to make a lasting contribution in their respective fields for the growth of agricultural production and welfare of farmers. PTI SID BAL