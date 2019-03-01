Too Yumm! Crowned as the First Brand to Achieve a Guinness World Records� Feat at Kumbh Mela

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The worlds 'Largest oil lamp' carrying 868.83 liters of oil signifying 'A wish for good health' was inaugurated and lit by actor Sonu Sood at the Ardh Kumbh Mela Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India Business Wire IndiaToo Yumm! Indias fastest growing snacks brand from the house of Guiltfree Industries, FMCG division of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group installed the largest diya as a symbol of its commitment towards good health. Post achieving the Guinness World Records in Mumbai, the brand conducted the presentation ceremony for the record at the Kumbh Mela where Bollywood actor Sonu Sood set alight the largest oil lamp (diya) and took the pledge for good health. The colossal diya manufactured in Mumbai, Mira Steels measuring 476.5mm in height, and 2390.6mm in diameter is installed at the Ardh Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The iconic event was inaugurated by Sonu Sood and Mr. Anupam Bokey - VP Marketing (CMO), FMCG Business of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. The spectacular installation will be on display till the 04th of March, for devotees to witness this once in a lifetime event. By taking the pledge for good health, devotees can also participate. Too Yumm!, known for its innovative, healthier offerings, installed the worlds largest diya with an aim to propagate its wish for good health for one and all. The RP-SG Group through its FMCG Business entered the snacking category in 2017 and has had phenomenal growth since then. With an array of product variants such as Quinoa Puffs, Veggie Stix, Foxnuts, Multigrain Chips and the newly launched Karare, the brand has become the face for guiltless bingeing amongst the consumers. Sharing his views on this remarkable achievement for the brand, Mr. Suhail Sameer, CEO of the FMCG business stated, This is yet another proud moment for Too Yumm! We believe FMCG industry will be one of the largest value creators over the next 5-10 years; our focus has always been to keep innovating our products to offer our consumers the perfect balance of maximum taste and good health. Activities symbolizing good health (like the largest diya) reinforce our commitment to bring the best to the fans of the Too Yumm! brand! Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Anupam Bokey - VP Marketing (CMO) of the FMCG Business, stated, We are absolutely thrilled to have achieved this wonderful feat of the Guinness World Records, especially at one of the most sacred gatherings across the globe. Through this monumental diya, we have endeavored to make a wish for good health for one and all. Being healthy forms the very foundation of our brand Too Yumm!. We have always tried to convey our brand message through disruptive ideas, be it through the #WhyChipsVirat campaign and now with this largest diya. While Kumbh offers us an excellent opportunity to get closer to our audience, the disruptive record will continue to help manifest our core brand message and propagate the significance of good health to the whole nation. After all, health is wealth! Sharing his thoughts on the activity actor Sonu Sood commented, I feel privileged to be here in support of Too Yumm!s campaign for a healthy tomorrow. Im a great proponent of eating healthy and a true advocate of Too Yumm!, a brand that has succeeded in driving home this message through its many path-breaking ideas and products. This diya is a testament of that commitment and I am extremely proud to be a part of this remarkable day. I will encourage everyone to take the pledge for themselves and definitely make a wish for good health. After spreading a wish for good health to all Kumbh devotees, the installation will be donated for a good cause. The successful record was a result of the joint efforts of Mullen Lintas, GolinOpinion, Rapport, Initiative Media and Interactive Avenues. So if you are at Kumbh, dont miss out on this golden opportunity to witness and participate in the phenomenal Guinness World Records achievement! About Too Yumm! The brand entered the market with one sole aim: to disrupt the current snacking industry in India. The company made headlines during their launch in April 2017 with the brands irresistible and healthy snacking options and the announcement of Indias most beloved fitness icon, Virat Kohli, as the brand ambassador. The brand offers an extensive range of snacking options Fox Nuts, Veggie Sticks, Quinoa Puffs, Multigrain Chips and the newly launched Karare. Available in irresistible flavour combinations, Too Yumm! offerings make for a wholesome, guiltfree snack. About RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is a conglomerate with interests across diverse business sectors Power & Natural Resources, Carbon Black, IT & Education, Infrastructure, Retail, Media, Entertainment & Sports. With assets of INR 40, 355 Crore and employee strength of more than 45,000, the Group is headquartered in Kolkata. Mr. Sanjiv Goenka is the Chairman of the Group which has more than 3,00,000 shareholders.