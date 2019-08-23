Top Army commander visits forward bases along LoC in J-K

Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) The Northern Army commander visited forward bases in Poonch and Akhnoor sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday and expressed satisfaction at the measures adopted by the forces to counter infiltration.The visit by General Officer Commanding, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh comes in the wake of nearly a dozen ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch over the past week that left three soldiers and a civilian dead.He was accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh during the visit, a defence spokesman said."The Army commander expressed satisfaction on measures adopted to strengthen counter-infiltration posture with increased alertness and use of high-end technology. He also appreciated the aggressive domination of LoC adopted to give befitting response to adversary's ceasefire violations and tactical actions," the official said.He said the commander was also briefed on 'Mission Reach Out', an initiative undertaken to bring normalcy to the region. Lt Gen Ranbir Singh appreciated the coordination between the Army, civil administration and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), and complemented the troops for bringing the situation in the districts of Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi back to normal. PTI TAS IJT