Top Army commander visits Leh ahead of PM's visit

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Saturday visited the headquarters of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps where he was briefed about the operational readiness being maintained in Ladakh sector, a defence spokesperson said.The visit of the top Army commander to Leh comes just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the region.Modi will visit Jammu, Srinagar and Leh on Sunday to inaugurate several development projects on Sunday.On Lt Gen Singh's arrival in Leh, he was briefed by General Officer Commanding of Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Y K Joshi on the operational readiness being maintained in the Ladakh sector, the spokesperson said.The Army commander appreciated the high standard of professionalism being displayed by all ranks of the corps, he said. PTI TAS DPB