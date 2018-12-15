Top Army commander visits strategic Karakoram Pass in J&K's Ladakh

Jammu, Dec 15 (PTI) A top army commander Saturday visited the strategic Karakoram Pass along the Indo-China border in the Ladakh region and was briefed on the operational situation in the sector, a defence spokesman said.General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited the historic and strategic pass in Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) sector of eastern Ladakh, in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.He said the commander was accompanied by General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury corps and General Officer Commanding, Trishul division.He was briefed on the operational situation in the sector, he said.At Karakoram Pass, the spokesman said Lt Gen Singh also met and interacted with an Indian Army Patrol. He complimented the troops for undertaking such an arduous task in extreme terrain and weather conditions, in the interest of national security, the spokesman said. He said the Commander urged them to continue to uphold the highest standards of commitment and dedication to duty which Indian Army symbolises. PTI TAS RHL