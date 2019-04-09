Top Army Commanders deliberate on security challenges facing country

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Top Army commanders deliberated extensively on security challenges facing the country and ways to enhance its combat edge over potential adversaries at a conference.The commanders particularly discussed India's security preparedness along the border with Pakistan in the wake of the changing security scenario following India's air strike on a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot and subsequent developments, sources said.The conference, from April 8 to 14, is being chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and it will also deliberate on specific issues relating to Army formations and the Army as a whole.The commanders will also deliberate on infrastructure development along India's border with China, laying of strategic railway lines and ways to optimise "limited budget" to ensure making up of critical deficiency in ammunition, officials said.The Army commanders conference is held biannually for formulating important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations. PTI MPB ASK ANBANB