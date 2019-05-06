Top BJP leaders to criss-cross Haryana as campaigning ends on May 10

Chandigarh, May 6 (PTI) A galaxy of top BJP leaders will criss-cross Haryana over the next four days as campaigning for the May 12 polls on 10 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections ends on May 10. Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leaders will be holding a series of rallies and roadshows during the four days, State BJP chief Subhash Barala said on Monday.The star campaigners include Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol.Modi will address three rallies in the state on May 8 (Wednesday) and May 10 (Friday)-- the last day of campaigning.On Wednesday, he will address rallies at Kurukshetra in Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, from where BJP has fielded Nayab Saini, and Fatehabad in Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, where the party has nominated Sunita Duggal as its candidate.On Friday, Modi will address a rally at Rohtak in Rohtak parliamentary seat, from where the BJP has fielded former MP Arvind Sharma. Yogi Adityanath will visit the state on Tuesday and hold a road show and a rally at Jind falling in Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency and address a meeting at Ismailpur in Faridabad parliamentary constituency. Three rallies will be held by Rajnath Singh on Wednesday at Gurugram, Bhiwani and in Atrena village near Rai in Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency. Sunny Deol, who himself is contesting from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in neighbouring Punjab, will hold two road shows on Thursday at Sirsa and at Yamuna Nagar falling in Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.The Bharatiya Janata Party chief will be visiting the state for the second time on May 10, after his first visit on May 5, to address rallies at Barwala in Hisar and Charkhi Dadri in Bhiwani Mahendargarh Lok Sabha seat. PTI SUN RHL