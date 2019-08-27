Top central officials discuss issues related to JK bifurcation

(Eds: Updating with more info) New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Top officials of major central ministries and departments on Tuesday met to discuss ways to carry forward the process of bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and bring back normalcy as early as possible.Under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, which was passed by Parliament this month, the two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- will come into existence on October 31. More than 15 secretaries of major central ministries and departments, including finance, agriculture, road transport, power, rural development and industries, attended the meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary A K Bhalla."The meeting was held with various departments to assess the implementation of central schemes in Jammu and Kashmir and initiatives to be taken to expedite return of normalcy," a home ministry spokesperson said.Development programmes and division of assets and manpower were the key areas of discussion in the meeting, the official said.The meeting also discussed about measures to be taken for stocking of essential commodities, particularly in the Ladakh region, before the onset of the winter, the official said.Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President's rule.A few teams of central officials have already visited Srinagar while some of the level of joint secretary and secretary are expected to travel to the Valley in the coming weeks.The central government will also assist the Jammu and Kashmir administration in implementing 85 development schemes announced by Governor Satya Pal Malik recently, another official said.The Jammu and Kashmir administration has already set up three committees to work on the bifurcation of the state.The terms of reference of the first committee relate to steps to be taken for transition by various departments.The second will take decisions relating to "realisation and distribution of funds and other related issues" for the two Union Territories.The third will suggest "measures to be taken for providing staff to the UT of Ladakh and any other issues relation to staff of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir". PTI ACB RT