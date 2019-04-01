'Top Gun: Maverick' will blow people's minds: Jay Ellis

Los Angeles, Apr 1 (PTI) Actor Jay Ellis says Tom Cruise has been a mentor on the sets of "Top Gun: Maverick" and he believes the film will "blow up" people's mind. The 37-year-old actor, who will appear opposite Cruise in long-awaited sequel to the hit 1986 action drama, said the 56-year-old Hollywood star has done everything possible to make sure the movie "exceeds everyone's expectations"."It's going to be an amazing movie. Tom is that dude...Tom is literally going to make sure that we go there, and that this exceeds everyone's expectations. We've been filming for about six months now, and we've got a few more to go. It's been an amazing ride. Tom's been a mentor, Joseph Kosinski, our director's, been amazing, Jerry Bruckheimer's been amazing, the whole cast," Ellis told Entertainment Tonight.He added, "I'm going to tell you right now, we are literally going to blow people's minds."The original film, directed by Tony Scott, featured Cruise as a young naval aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise. It also starred Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt in pivotal roles.Kilmer is set reprise his role of fighter pilot Iceman in the sequel, which will explore Maverick's time in the modern military, as he tries to adjust in the world of drones and modern tech."Top Gun: Maverick" is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer for Jerry Bruckheimer Films and David Ellison for Skydance. It is expected to release in July next year. PTI SHD RBRB