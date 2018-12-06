Top Indian-American Microsoft executive Sirosh joins Compass

New York, Dec 6 (PTI) Microsoft's Indian-origin artificial intelligence (AI) expert Joseph Sirosh has joined Compass as its Chief Technical Officer (CTO) as the American real estate technology company stepped up its efforts to ease sale and purchase of houses in the United States.In his new role, Sirosh will lead the company's engineering team and help in developing new AI-powered products for the New York-based firm's real estate ecosystem.In a tweet, Sirosh said that he was "superexcited" to join Compass. "I'm super excited to join Compass! It's bringing agents and technology to empower us in one of the most stressful & consequential transactions of our lives - buying or selling a home. One of the fastest growing platforms that I know, and an inspiring and diverse leadership," he said. Sirosh was associated with Microsoft for five years prior to which he was with Amazon. Compass also welcomed Sirosh for his new role in the company. "AI, machine learning, and cloud platform expert Joseph Sirosh has joined Compass as CTO! Formerly CTO of AI at Microsoft and VP of the Global Inventory Platform at Amazon, he will lead our engineering team as we develop new AI-powered products for our real estate ecosystem," the twitter handle of Compass said in a tweet. Born in Kerala, Sirosh is an alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and worked with Amazon for nine years as CTO. PTI RUP RUPRUP