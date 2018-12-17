Top IT Jobs in Demand in India, Revealed by Simplilearn Study

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, December 17, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Simplilearn, one of the leading global e-learning companies, released a report today titled 'Digital Transformation & Future of Tech Jobs in India'. The report highlights the five key domains - Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security and Digital Project Management - transforming industries across the world. This transformation is generating lucrative job opportunities for working professionals in the IT/ITes in India and is impacting the job market positively. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535442/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg )The continuous digital transformation in India has been driving faster adoption of emerging technologies, and that's one of the reasons why organizations today are investing in technological capabilities. Businesses in India recognize the challenges of digital transformation and are proactively embracing it. Hence, professionals across technology fields are looking at reskilling and upskilling themselves to stay relevant in their careers.Analyzing the given situation, research by Simplilearn Career Data Labs highlights the following:A brief understanding and skills required for the top IT job roles of the future in IndiaBangalore is leading the way when it comes to job demand in 4 out of 5 domains except AI EngineerThe top hiring companies include: Tata Consultancy Services, Intel, Wipro, Amazon India, Flipkart, Hewlett-Packard, Accenture, and Samsung R&D.Median salaries for each job role, dependent experience, are listed as:Data Scientists: 25,00,000 PAArtificial Intelligence: 20,00,000 PACloud Architect: 18-30,00,000 PACyber Security Expert: 22-32,00,000 PADigital Project Manager: 15-24,00,000 PAWhile launching the report, Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer at Simplilearn, said, "As discussed in our report, there is a constant technology transformation impacting the job scenario, especially businesses across industries such as Pharma, Technology, Telecom etc. This transformation is offering advantageous opportunities to the IT workforce in our country. Our report gives a clear view into the top domains and the job roles along with the skillsets that are currently in demand; the only way to make the most of the current opportunities and stay relevant is to learn and upskill."This 'Digital Transformation and Future of IT Jobs in India' survey was conducted among more than 1000 learners and IT professionals across metropolitan areas in India to understand their views on digital transformation and how it is impacting their careers. In particular, Simplilearn aimed to discover what changes they are making to adapt to the new wave of digital transformation. Key findings were:According to 41 percent of respondents, the biggest impact of Digital Transformation at work has been reskilling and upskilling, followed by improved performance (32 percent of respondents).50 percent of respondents prefer a combination of company-sponsored and self-funded online training.Only 10 percent of the respondents prefer training to be fully sponsored by their company.It is impossible for today's organizations to stay away from the technological advancements that are changing business dynamics. While companies are looking to adopt new technologies and platforms to advance their business results, they must focus on preparing the workforce with the right skillsets and training. Industry specific certifications are valuable for upgrading professionals' and employees' skill sets and helping them stay relevant. This, in turn, will help businesses in successfully achieving digital transformation.About Simplilearn Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistants. Simplilearn is a GSA IT-70 contract holder and was recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 IT Training Company for 2017.For more information, visit https://www.simplilearn.com.Source: Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited PWRPWR