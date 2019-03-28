Top leadership to give boost to election campaigning in J-K: Congress

/R Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress Thursday said party's top leaders will boost the election campaign in the state as it discussed strategy to counter what it called "false propaganda" of the BJP to mislead the people. "The state unit has invited top leadership of the party to give boost to the election campaign in the state to give appropriate response to the BJP," the party said in a statement here. It said the Congress would expose the "misdeeds" and "counter the falsehood and vicious propaganda" of the BJP in the state in an effective manner during the ongoing elections. "A meeting of the media committee was held here to discuss the strategy to counter the false propaganda of the BJP to mislead the people about the role and contribution of the Congress party in the nation building," the statement said. "The meeting also discussed BJP's attempt to divert the attention of the people from the utter failure of the Modi government," it said. Chief spokesperson of the state unit, Ravinder Sharma, said the BJP has nothing to sell about five years of the Modi government except to blame the Congress and malign the historical role of the party stalwarts during freedom struggle and post independence to bring the nation to the level of super powers in the World. India today has touched the sky, made progress in all spheres and has emerged a strong nation in the world because of the long term visionary policies framed by the successive governments during past 70 years, he said. "The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi try to make people believe that all achievements being witnessed today, after years of visionary steps of the successive governments of the Congress and hard work of our scientists, is the result of his government," Sharma said. PTI TAS AQSAQS