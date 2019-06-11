Top Naxal husband-wife duo held by Maha cops from Telangana

Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Senior Naxal operative KiranKumar and his wife Narmada were detained by Maharashtra police from neighbouring Telangana, an official said Tuesday.The couple is accused of masterminding the attack onBJP MLA Bhima Mandavi at Shyamagiri hills in Chhattisgarh'sDantewada district on April 9.The legislator and four of his security personnel were killed after their vehicle was blown by the rebels.The Maharashtra police was on the look out for the couple in connection with another attack in Gadchiroli's Kurkheda area on May 1 in which 15 Quick Response Team personnel and the driver of their vehicle were killed.An official said Kumar (63), also known by alias KiranDada, and Narmada, alias Krishna Kumari (60), were members of the Naxals' "state committee" and carried rewards of Rs 20 lakh each on their heads.He dubbed Narmada a "prize catch" as she mastermindedor was involved in the planning and executing of all majorattacks on security personnel in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, and was on the run for 22 years.She was in-charge of the Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sanghatan (KAMS), a front organisation of the proscribedCommunist Party of India (Maoist), under the "dandakaranyaspecial zonal committee", the official said.Kumar, hailing from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, hasbeen underground for over two decades, he added. PTI DC BNM SRY