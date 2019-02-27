Top security, intel officials meet at PMO; Modi briefed

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday briefed about the latest security situation following violation of Indian airspace by Pakistani fighter jets in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. Top security and intelligence officials were in a huddle earlier in the day at the prime minister's office in the wake of fresh developments that followed India's airstrike at a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, senior officials of the Indian Navy, Army and the Air Force and other security officials had met to discuss the current security situation, they said. Top defence and security officials later briefed the prime minister on the latest developments, including aerial confrontation in which one Pakistani jet and an IAF MiG 21 were shot down. The IAF MiG pilot is "missing in action".A PAF F-16 fighter jet was shot down in Rajouri sector of Jammu region. PTI NAB RT