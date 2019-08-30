Top UP govt official visits Gorakhpur, inspects possible metro routes

Gorakhpur, Aug 30 (PTI) A top Uttar Pradesh government official inspected the possible metro routes in Gorakhpur on Friday and discussed with Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation officials the difficulties they were facing in implementing the Rs 4,100-crore project.Housing and Urban Planning Department Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, along with LMRC Director Keshav Kumar, and other officials discussed in detail the difficulties in the construction of the metro project and analysed various solutions, a senior official said here.They inspected the proposed metro routes from Mohaddipur to the city railway station, Gorakhnath temple gate to Bargadwa and Shyam Nagar, and Gulriha to Transport Nagar via Asurn.The metro project will consist of two corridors and 27 stations. Metro trains will run on pillars, which will be 2 metres wide, and the distance between them would be 27 metres, officials said.The proposal for the project ion Gorakhpur was made for the first time after Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister of the state."Metro Man" E Sreedharan, the principal advisor to Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation, has visited Gorakhpur and officials have prepared the detailed project report. PTI CORR ABN ABHABH