Topher Grace to launch his own podcast

Los Angeles, Jan 19 (PTI) Actor Topher Grace has announced that he will be soon launching his own podcast.According to Entertainment Weekly, the podcast, titled "Minor Adventures With Topher Grace", will be launched under the umbrella of actor Anna Faris' Unqualified Media.The duo have earlier worked together on the comedy, "Take Me Home Tonight".Grace, 40, will host the podcast with Faris "Unqualified" co-host, Sim Sarna."With only a mere 3.832 billion podcasts on planet Earth, Im excited to bring my own take the podcast-o-sphere. This was never something I anticipated doing, but Im such a huge fan of Annas show that when Sim asked me to join him on this adventure I couldnt resist," Grace said. He said the show is "a weekly exploration of all the things that you never knew you wanted to learn about, from dating preferences to niche careers to alternative medicine and so much more". The actor most recently appeared in Spike Lee's undercover drama "BlacKkKlansman", alongside Adam Driver and John David Washington. PTI RB RB