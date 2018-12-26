TopRankers Setting Benchmarks as Best Emerging Marketplace for Competitive Career Coaching

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, December 26, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Setting benchmarks and striding ahead, TopRankers is actively enabling coaching institutes to go online by providing them ML and AI driven next-gen technology. It provides a vast nationwide visibility to coaching institutes by listing them in its highly rated marketplace platform. Boasting a subscriber base of over 2.5 million aspirants from various disciplines, TopRankers dominates as one of the finest and swiftest growing education marketplace platform in the nation. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802270/TopRankers_Logo.jpg )TopRankers is successfully enabling renowned local coaching centres by helping them attain a pan-Indian exposure. This platform also enables coaching institutes to create additional income by empowering them to teach more students from their physical classrooms. Simultaneously, it's helping students to learn the required competitive subjects from the ace teachers in the nation, irrespective of any geographical barriers.TopRankers shares partnership with several cardinal pioneers of this industry, like Platform Coaching for railway exams, Paramount and Mother's Hubfor SSC, LegalEdge Coaching for CLAT and many other leading players.TopRankers, in association with Platform Coaching has achieved a remarkable milestone by registering a colossal batch of RRB ALP aspirants for Stage 2 exam from all over India. Reportedly, it's the largest batch of RRB ALP online coaching till date, enrolling thousands of railway job aspirants. Prior to that, adding two more feathers in its cap, TopRankers succeeded in creating India's biggest SSC batch in association with Paramount coaching in the month of May and the biggest CLAT batch in association with LegalEdge. After the huge success of first Live Online Batch, LegalEdge is launching SUPER 30 batch with TopRankers. Under the SUPER 30 Initiative, LegalEdge will be teaching and training Top 30 students of the Super 30 Selection Test at unconditional 100% Scholarship for CLAT 2019. The value of each seat in this batch is INR 29,999. This means that for Top 30 Students, this batch will be absolutely free.After achieving the tremendous success in the first batch of RRB ALP Stage 2 Online Classes, Platform Coaching has launched one more Live online Coaching batch for RRB ALP Stage 2 from 24th December, 2018 directly from its offline classroom. Aspirants across length and breadth of India can enrol for RRB ALP Stage 2 classes in order to be taught by Platform Coaching, which is considered to be the sanctum of some of the optimum teaching faculties in India.Thousands of students are getting the benefits from RRB ALP Stage 2 Live Classes availed from TopRankers digital platform and the number is increasing multi-fold due to the ease of access and its excellent support. The number is escalating each day and will soon be touching the phenomenal mark of 1 lakh students. This definitely looks like a miraculous game changer in education domain and the way students are preparing for competitive exams.Live online coaching will enable any coaching institute to go live straight from their physical classrooms. This is a boon for the students who wish to take these physical classroom programs but are unable to do so due to various reasons. This particular set of students can join online batches from the comfort of their homes on their Computers/Mobile phones through TopRankers' easily accessible Website and TopRankers Mobile Application.The contribution of the company in the lives of coaching aspirants who aim top grade exams like SSC CGL, CLAT and Banking is exemplary. With SSC CGL notification releasing soon, TopRankers is already equipping the aspirants with pinnacle training to crack SSC CGL with brands like SSC Tube, Mother's Hub . To help students make a better grip on subjects like Maths, English and Reasoning, TopRankers has launched subject specific online live classes, in association with India's finest Gurus providing 'equal opportunity of coaching' to students across the country. Now, rural-based students need not travel to metro cities for coaching, whereas, the finest teachers will teach them online in the comfort of the students' homes using the technologies.The TopRankers CEO, Mr. Gaurav Goel, took to media to share his plans, stating, "TopRankers is committed to innovate Education Ecosystem for Affordable and High-Quality Learning! We started with a dream to convey our message of quality education at affordable costs, and we are happy to havesignificantly embarked on our journey. With a team of uplifted spirits to spread education, we aim to walk towards our model of perfection."About TopRankers:TopRankers, with headquarters based in Bengaluru, was established in the year 2014. It has a subscriber base of over 2.5 million users till date and is still growing rapidly. The company has flourished as India's finest Marketplace providing 'Live Online Classes' in association with its coaching partners for various competitive exams, functioning with two other offices based in Delhi and Bhopal and has staggering partnership with 350+ coaching centres across the country.