Torn pages of holy book found in Punjab village

Tarn Taran, Apr 10 (PTI) Pages of a holy Sikh book (Gutka Sahib) were allegedly found torn from a non-functional drain in Panjwar village here, the police said. An FIR was registered against unknown persons under Section 295 of the IPC for hurting religious sentiments at the Chabbal Police Station, SHO Baljit Singh said. A probe has been initiated and some locals have been questioned, Singh added. Panjwar was a hotbed of terror activities in the late nineties when insurgency was at its peak in Punjab.