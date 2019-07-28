scorecardresearch
Torrent Group plans Rs 3,000 cr investment for gas pipeline network in UP

Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) The Torrent Group Sunday said it is planning to invest Rs 3,000 crore for laying a gas pipeline network in Uttar Pradesh."In coming years, gas pipeline network will be established for domestic, commercial and industrial consumers, and a plan to invest Rs 3,000 crore is being made," Torrent Group chairman Sudhir Mehta said at the second ground breaking ceremony here. He further said that there is also a plan to set up 200 CNG stations in the state.These investments will bring environment friendly natural gas to Uttar Pradesh, he said. PTI NAV MKJ

