Torrent Power bags distribution rights for 3 Maha sub-divisions

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Torrent Power Thursday said it has been appointed as electricity distribution franchisee for three sub-divisions under Thane urban circle of Maharashtra. "The company has emerged as winner of competitive bidding process conducted by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for appointment of input based distribution franchisee for distribution of electricity in Shil, Mumbra and Kalwa sub-divisions under Thane urban circle, for 20 years," Torrent Power said in a BSE filing.Shil, Mumbra and Kalwa sub-divisions have a customer base of 2.15 lakh, the filing said. Torrent Power is expected to upgrade the infrastructure, improve quality of supply and lower AT&C losses, whereas MSEDCL is obliged to supply input power at annual input rates as agreed under the agreement. PTI KKS ANU