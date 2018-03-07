Torrent power wins 124 MW wind power supply in MSEDCL auction

New Delhi, Mar (PTI) Torrent Power today said it has bagged wind power project to supply 124.4 MW to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL).

The company has emerged as winner under the Reverse E-Auction for wind power projects, held by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL), Torrent Power said in a BSE filing today.

The auction was conducted yesterday where MSEDCL sought bids to procure 500MW wind power supply from bidders. Out of this Torrent Power has emerged lowest bidder to set up 124.4 MW capacity in Maharashtra to supply power to the MSEDCL.

The project shall be commissioned with in 18 months from execution of power purchase agreement.