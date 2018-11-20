Torry Harris Business Solutions Wins Comparably's 'Best of 2018 Award'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, November 20, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Torry Harris Business Solutions (THBS), a global leader in integration, full life-cycle API management and digital transformation, wins Comparably's 'Best of 2018 Award' for 'Work-Life Balance' under the large company category."This award is significant as we celebrate 20 years of leadership in the integration niche and are looking for growth, both in Products and Services. Employees are our greatest asset and their happiness is important to us; we are thrilled that this aspect of our company culture is recognized," said Brijesh Sequeira, Chief People Officer at THBS. The overall culture score A+, incorporates employee ratings based on their feedback on the Overall Culture, Compensation, Leadership, Diversity and more."This set of Comparably Awards focuses on companies that most reward their employees. These employers stand out as the best of the best providing amazing benefits and a great work-life balance," said Jason Nazar, CEO of Comparably.About THBS Torry Harris Business Solutions (THBS) is a multinational provider of business, technology and IT consulting services. It specializes in the areas of Integration, Platform Services, Full life-cycle API Management and Digital Transformation Services. THBS has been appraised at level 5 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI Level 5). The company has been assessed and certified for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001 & ISO 26001. THBS is also compliant with Payment Card Industry's Data Security Standards (PCI DSS). The company has its offshore development centres in Bangalore & Gurgaon (India). It has offices in Bristol (UK), New Jersey (USA), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), Paris (France) and Vienna (Austria).Visit https://www.thbs.com/ to know more about the company, its services & products.Source: Torry Harris Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR