Toshiba TEC Singapore Inks Partnership for Multi-function Peripherals with Galtech Infosolutions for North and South Indian Markets

Toshiba's award-winning high-performance MFPs market expansion in North and South IndiaIndia(NewsVoir)Toshiba Tec Singapore Pte Ltd. announced the partnership with Galtech Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd. for the sale and service distribution of Toshiba multi-function office peripheral systems. With Galtechs strong business presence and network in the Northern and Southern parts of India, Toshiba TEC and Galtech collaboration is a powerful step forward in the expansion of Toshibas award winning MFPs penetration across India. "We are very pleased to make this announcement with Galtech," said Takeshi Kimura, General Manager of Toshiba TEC Singapore. "Customers in India are continuously looking for the latest innovations that strengthen operations as well as the financial bottom line. We believe Galtech Infosolutions has all the capabilities and industry expertise to represent Toshiba in providing the highest level of satisfactory office printing requirements to these parts of India. "We are pleased to be working with Toshiba TEC Singapore, said Kishore Krishnan, Managing Director of Galtech Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd. We will be able to leverage on our very strong dealer network and business expertise so as to bring quality, high speed, brilliant print quality and state-of-the-art MFPs to South & North India. We are confident that this partnership will move us up very quickly to the next level of excellence. Galtech will commence distribution of the following Toshiba MFP series with immediate effect:Colour Series: e-STUDIO2015AC/2515AC(20/25 ppm) e-STUDIO3015AC/3515AC/5015AC (30/35/50 ppm) e-STUDIO5516AC/7516AC (55/75 ppm) Monochrome Series: e-STUDIO2303AM/2803AM/2309A/2809A/2802A (23/28 ppm) e-STUDIO2518A/3018A/3518A/4518A (23/30/35/45 ppm) e-STUDIO5018A/5518AC (50/55 ppm) About Galtech Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd.Galtech Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd. is a one stop solution provider for Office Automation requirements. The Companys main products include Multifunction Printers, Projectors, Interactive Flat Panel Displays & Wireless Presentation Devices. 47 years of extensive business experience in the field, coupled with a strong core value to bring the highest level of service satisfaction to its customers, founding members of Galtech have built for themselves a name in the list of the top service providers in India. About Toshiba TECToshiba TEC Singapore is part of Toshiba TEC Corporation, a leading provider of technology solutions, operating across multiple industries ranging from retail, education and business services to hospitality and manufacturing. With headquarters in Japan and over 80 subsidiaries worldwide, Toshiba Tec Corporation helps organizations transform the way they create, record, share, manage and display information. For more information, please visit: toshibatec.com.sg.Image: Toshiba e-Studio