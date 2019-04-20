Total 86 nominations filed in Delhi so far

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A total of 38 nominations were filed on Saturday for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, scheduled on May 12, taking the total to 86. Eight candidates filed their nominations from Chandni Chowk, including two independent candidates, and leaders from lesser known outfits like the Sarvhit Samaj Sewa Party and the Kanshiram Bahujan Dal. Five candidates filed nominations from northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency, including candidates from smaller parties -- Republican Party Of India(A) and Satya Bahumat Party. Nine candidates filed papers from east Delhi, out of whom two were independents. Two candidates filed their papers from New Delhi, including a woman candidate fighting as an independent. Four candidates filed their papers from northwest Delhi, including two independents. Five candidates filed their nominations from west Delhi, including an independent and candidates from lesser known outfits -- Proutist Bloc India and Asankhya Samaj Party. Four candidates filed their nominations from south Delhi, including candidates from smaller parties -- Hum Bhartiya Party and Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party. Delhi, which has seven parliamentary constituencies, will vote on May 12 and the overall results will be declared on May 23. The seven constituencies are -- New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, East Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk. The last date for filing nomination is April 23 and scrutiny of nominations would be on April 24, while the date for withdrawing of nomination is April 26. PTI SLB SLB INDIND