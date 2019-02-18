'Total Dhamaal' not releasing in Pakistan, says Ajay Devgn

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that his upcoming film "Total Dhamaal" will not be releasing in Pakistan.The decision comes in the wake of a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir that claimed the lives of at least 40 soldiers."In light of the current situation the team of 'Total Dhamaal' has decided to not release the film in Pakistan," Devgn tweeted.The actor later told PTI that the decision was taken to show their solidarity with armed forces."This is the only way we can show our solidarity. We stand behind our Army. The nation has put all kinds of sanctions on various things and this was the least we could do," he said.The 49-year-old actor was among the celebrities from Bollywood who had condemned the Pulwama terror attack."Horrible and disgusting. Anger can't be put into words. #KashmirTerrorAttack," Devgn had tweeted.Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who was in the city to promote the film, said there is no need to overreact on social media."We all are sad about what happened. I feel we should only believe in our Army and there is no need to go on social media and give knee-jerk reaction. We are with our Army," Deshmukh added.Actor Anil Kapoor said, "We stand behind the Army. Somewhere, we have to show our support to the people who have lost their lives. This is a really small step."Forty CRPF soldiers were killed and five others critically injured when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into their bus on Thursday.The Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of 78 vehicles that was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar.Directed by Indra Kumar, "Total Dhamaal" features an ensemble cast of Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film, a collaboration between Ajay Devgn FFilms and Fox Star Studios, will release in India on February 22. PTI RB BKBK