Touring exhibition to mark 60 yrs of Indo German development cooperation

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A touring exhibition was launched here Friday to mark 60 years of Indo German development cooperation, a release said. The exhibition showcases historical landmarks of bilateral cooperation such as how IIT Madras and Polio immunisation programme were set up with financial contribution from Germany, . Besides, Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna in 2008 and a 125-MW solar power plant in Sakri, Maharashtra, were also among the successful achievements of the past six decades, the release said. The exhibition will move to Bengaluru, Kochi and Chennai in 2019. "Touring exhibition shows the long-standing relationship between both the countries. We will continue to work towards further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two nations," Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) Wolfram Klein said. "Germany has technological capacity to cater to the needs of the huge Indian market. We have been working in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency among others," media spokesperson for German Embassy, Hans Christian Winkler, said. "Apart from the economic cooperation, I expect India and Germany to stand together and raise voice on larger issues like terrorism and environment during the G20 Summit 2018."