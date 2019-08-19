Tourism min to push for central grievance redressal for tourists in state reps meet

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel will push for developing a central one-stop solution for tourist grievance redressal through Twitter during a meeting with state representatives on Tuesday, a ministry statement said. Patel, who will interact with the state government representatives all day, will also ask them to adopt adventure tourism and bed and breakfast or homestay scheme guidelines. The conference will provide a platform for the Ministry of Tourism to apprise states or union territories about new initiatives taken and those in pipeline, to get valuable feedback from states or UTs on the same, to highlight areas where active cooperation of the states or UTs is required and at the same time to learn about initiatives being taken for development of tourism, the statement said."Developing an all-encompassing one-stop solution, including information on tourism-related services, through a web-based application and a grievance redressal mechanism through Twitter and a tourist helpline."These will be followed by presentations to be made by state governments of Kerala and Sikkim showcasing best practices in the tourism sector and the social media campaigns run by them," the statement said. PTI ASG KJ