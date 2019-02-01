Tourism minister says Budget is trailer for much bigger things to come

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Tourism Minister K J Alphons lauded the government's Budget on Friday and said that "it is trailer for much bigger things to come". Moreover, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for presenting a budget committed to "inclusive growth". Talking to reporters after the Budget was presented, Alphons said,"I think it is a fantastic budget for seemingly large number of people - the middle class, the lower middle class. I think this government has delivered more for the poor of this country than in the past 65 years. "This is an incredible budget but this is only an interim budget. This is only a trailer for much bigger things to come. But look at the vision that the Prime Minister and the government has put before the country." Naqvi tweeted, "#Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi and FM Shri @PiyushGoyal for presenting a Budget committed to "Inclusive Growth" and making Indian economy more strong. #BudgetForNewIndia". PTI DSP DSP INDIND