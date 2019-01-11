Tourism ministry sanctions projects worth Rs 190 cr in Meghalaya, UP

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The tourism ministry has sanctioned projects worth Rs 190 crore for development of spiritual circuits in Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh, it said in a statement Friday.Under North East Circuit of Swadesh Darshan Scheme, the ministry has sanctioned the development of West Khasi Hills (Nongkhlaw-Krem Tirot-Khudoi & Kohmang FallsKhri River-Mawthadraishan, Shillong), Jaintia Hills (Krang Suri Falls-Shyrmang-Iooksi), Garo Hills (Nokrek Reserve, Katta Beel, Siju Caves) in Meghalaya for Rs 84.95 crore.Through this project, the ministry will be developing facilities such as festival grounds, tourist facilitation centre, last mile connectivity, public conveniences, cable suspension bridge, cafeteria, trekking routes, boating facilities, illumination, solid waste management, drinking water facility, caving facilities, visitor centres, adventure sports activities, craft haats in the state.Under Spiritual Circuit, the development of Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, Devipattan Temple in Balrampur and Vatvashni Temple in Domariyagunj has been sanctioned for Rs 21.16 crore. The facilities being developed include tourist facilitation centres, toilets, pathways, shelters, landscaping, gazebos, installing CCTV cameras, benches, dustbins, informative and directional signages.Under the PRASHAD scheme, the ministry has sanctioned the development of Govardhan in Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh for Rs 39.74 crore. The sites taken up for development include Govardhan Parikrama Marg, Kusum Sarovar, Chandra Sarovar and Manasi Ganga.The facilities being developed under these projects include development of bus stand, toilets, illumination of ghats, parking, pathways, landscaping and beautification, public address system, benches, toilets.Somnath is also being developed by the ministry with an estimated Rs 44.59 crore. The facilities being developed under the project include development of pathways, seating arrangement, drinking water facilities, lighting and illumination, solid waste management.The ministry has also proposed to develop Sarnath and build facilities like visitor centre, parking and promenade development, pedestrianisation of roads in front of Dhamek Stupa, development of street vendor zones to provide better experience to visitors for Rs 53. 81 crore. This will be finalised in the next 10 days. PTI ASG ASG ABHABH