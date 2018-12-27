Tourism ministry to develop audio-video guide application for 5 iconic sites

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Tourism Ministry will develop a mobile application that will work as an audio-video guide for five iconic locations in the country and help people during their visits at the historic sites. A statement issued Thursday by the ministry here said the application will be developed in collaboration with a technology firm under the Centre's 'Adopt a Heritage' scheme.Minister of Tourism K J Alphons handed over a Memorandum of Understanding to M/s Resbird Technologies for developing the mobile Audio-Video Guide App. The five sites are: The Amer Fort (Rajasthan), the Kaziranga National Park (Assam), the Colva Beach (Goa), Kumarakom (Kerala) and the Mahabodhi Temple (Bihar), the statement said. During the function, the minister also handed over the Letters of Intent to seven agencies shortlisted to become 'Monument Mitras', it said. These agencies, if empanelled, will cover sites like the Aalampur Temple, Telangana; Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, Madhya Pradesh; Buddhist Caves, Uparkot, Gujarat; and Rani ki Vav, Patan, Gujarat.The sites also include the Champaner Pavagarh Archaeological Park, Champaner, Gujarat; the European tomb, near Katargam Darwaja, Surat, Gujarat; Lothal, Bhal, Gujarat; the Khajuraho group of Monuments, Madhya Pradesh; the Mahabalipuram Group of Monuments, Tamil Nadu and the Maharaja Chhatrasal Museum Complex in Madhya Pradesh"These agencies would become 'Monument Mitras' through the innovative concept of 'Vision Bidding', which will give them the opportunity to associate their CSR activities with a heritage site if the Vision Bid is selected," it said.The 'Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan' scheme is a collaborative effort between the ministries of Tourism, Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).It aims to involve public and private sector companies, corporate citizens or individuals to make the country's heritage and tourism more sustainable through development.The Ministry has previously issued Letters of Intent (LoI) in five ceremonies to 37 shortlisted agencies for their interest in 107 sites across India. As on date, 10 Memoranda of Understanding have been executed with various 'Monument Mitras' for development, operation and maintenance of tourist amenities at heritage and tourist sites across India. PTI ASG ASG TIRTIR