Tourist places in Himachal reel under below sub zero temperature

Shimla, Jan 24 (PTI) Several tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are reeling under below sub zero temperature after fresh snowfall, the meteorological department said Thursday.The minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 6.7 degrees Celsius followed by minus 5.6 degrees Celsius in Manali of Kullu district, minus 4.8 degrees Celsius in Kufri of Shimla district, minus 1.6 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie of Chamba district and minus 1.1 degree Celsius in Shimla city, MeT Centre Shimla director Manmohan Singh said. The Keylong administrative centre continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 11.8 degrees Celsius, he said.Meanwhile, Dalhousie and Manali received 10 cm and 2 cm of snowfall from 5.30 pm Wednesday to 8.30 am Thursday, the official said. Kalpa witnessed 14.1 cm of snowfall, while Keylong saw 2 cm of snowfall during the period, Singh added. PTI DJI MAZ SRY